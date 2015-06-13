Stumped for Father's Day? These Sites Promise to Have Your Gift Delivered On Time

Father's Day is next weekend and the hunt for the perfect gift is on. If you haven't already picked up a present for your dad and you don't have enough time to do so during the week, don't worry because a wide range of e-tailers promise to get your gifts delivered just in time. Whether you want to give dad a stylish accessory or a tech gadget, shop the sites below and you'll be good to go.

What you'll find: Designer clothing and accessories from international and mega-brands. Mr. Porter is also having a sale, which offers up to 50% off on select styles—double win!

Shipping details: Next day shipping for $20 if you place your order by 5:30pm EST the day before, or free standard shipping within 3 buisness days.

What you'll find: iPhones, iPads, iPods, Macbooks, the Apple watch, Beats by Dre headphones, cameras, charging devices, computer accessories, and more.

Shipping details: Free 2-day shipping when orders are placed before 5pm EST on a weekday.

What you'll find: Statement neckties, bowties, pocket squares, socks, cufflinks, scarves, and more. Jessie Tyler Ferguson and Dwayne Wade are both fans of the site.

Shipping details: Next day delievery for $30; 2-day delivery for $17; free standard shipping with delivery in 3-6 days.

What you'll find: What won't you find?

Shipping details: Amazon Prime members in zip codes within the 14 metro areas can receive same-day delivery as long as orders are place before noon.

What you'll find: Designer clothing and accessories, grooming and fragrance goodies, tech and travel essentials, books, games, and office accessories. Plus, there's a killer sale going on offering that offers up to 60% off select items.

Shipping details: Next business day delivery for $25; two business day delivery for $18; free 3-6 dayground shipping.

What you'll find: Men's clothing (including big & tall), shoes, tech accessories, luggage, and accessories such as wallets, sunglasses, ties, watches, and more.

Shipping details: Next business day delivery for $25; Saturday delivery for $35; two business day delivery for $15; plus free standard shipping.

What you'll find: East Dane is the sister site of shopbop.com, a beloved women's e-tailer that hosts numerous top-of-the-line desinger pieces. At East Dane, you can shop for anything from grooming essentails to designer clothing, shoes, and accessories by unique, lesser-known brands.

Shipping details: Next business day delivery for $25; Saturday delivery for $30; two busines day delivery for $10; plus free standard ground shipping.

