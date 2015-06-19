See What InStyle's Editors Are Giving Their Dads for Father's Day

Still trying to decide on the perfect present to give Dad for Father's Day? Don't sweat it—there's still time to score the ultimate last-minute gift before Sunday's festivities. Here at InStyle, we asked a few of our editors to spill on what they're giving their own dads—see their picks below.

Beats By Dre Wireless Earbuds

"My dad has recently become obsessed with his new Peloton bike, so I'm going to buy him these Beats By Dre wireless earbuds ($180; beatsbydre.com) to keep his headphone cords from becoming a tangled mess."

—Claire Stern, Assistant Editor

Michael Kors Suede Sneakers

"My dad is a total jeans and sneakers kind of guy, so I want to add a little fashion edge to his uniform with this suede pair ($298; michaelkors.com). I'm also planning to tuck a pair of Yankees tickets inside so we can enjoy Old Timer's Day at the stadium, like we did at our first baseball game together."

—Elyse Maloni, Accessories Assistant

Fitbit Surge

"My dad walks or jogs a few miles every morning, so I think he'll love the new Fitbit Surge ($250; fitbit.com). The battery lasts for 7 days, which means he won't have to worry about charging it mid-week. It logs his activity and maps his routes so he can share them with me, my sister, and mom in one quick swipe. There's even a function that lets the user 'compete' with family members...and trust me, there's no better #fitspo than getting your butt kicked by your parents' workout routines."

—Christina Shanahan, Senior Editor

Lacoste L.12.12. Jaune Eau de Toilette for Men

"My dad has an entire wardrobe of fragrances and I'll be adding Lacoste's L.12.12. Jaune ($70; sephora.com) to his collection. A mix of citrus notes and vetivier create a light scent that will be perfect for summer."

—Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

Fremo Travel-Size Battery Charger

"My dad doesn't love a ton of stuff, but he does love his gadgets. That's why I'm getting him this Fremo external travel-size battery charger ($24; amazon.com). It can charge two devices at once, and it tells you how much charging power it has left. So now when he loses his juice, he won't lose his mojo."

—Sharon Clott Kanter, Senior Editor

Restoration Hardware Bocce Set

"When my big Italian family gets together for summer barbecues, we often end up in a fun (and highly competitive!) game of bocce. My dad's current set is pretty worn out, so I'm going to upgrade it with this one from Restoration Hardware ($90; restorationhardware.com). On Father's Day, maybe I'll even let him win!"

—Jennifer Ferrise, Associate Editor

CB2 Serving Boards

"My dad is an amazing cook and he loves to offer great nibbles before his meals. This year, I think I'll give him serving boards (starting at $19.95; cb2.com) along with a selection of cheeses, crackers, and fruits. It'll be the perfect (and delicious) accent to his special day!"

—Lashauna Williams, Senior Credits Editor

Fitbit Flex

"My father is a former baseball star (was offered a pro contract back in the day!) and has always been super fitness-conscious. He did not have a Fitbit ($100; fitbit.com) so we got him one. Now he can track his moves everyday, which is totally up his alley."

—Joanna Bober, Lifestyle Director

Microbrew Beer of the Month Club Subscription

"My dad is a big fan of craft beers. With this monthly subscription (from $28/month, beermonthclub.com), he gets to try tons of different options!"

—Rebecca Carhart, Fashion Assistant

