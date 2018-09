Get a head start on the Father's Day shopping rush, and check out our list of the best grooming and cologne gifts to keep the man in your life looking sharp and smelling great. Because what do you get for the guy who already has it all. A gift that keeps on giving, of course. Click the photo to see each of the items now.

MORE:• The Top 20 Best-Dressed TV Dads• Shop Your Dad’s Personality• What Does Your Dad Do Best?