Father's Day Gift Ideas That Will Spruce Up Dad's Style

Courtesy
Alexandra DeRosa
Jun 08, 2015 @ 2:30 pm

What better time than Father's Day to infuse your flair for fashion into your dad's wardrobe? Nearly every dad (or uncle, or grandpa) can use a little help when it comes to style. If you want to gift him fashion pieces, it's best to stick to styles he can really envision himself wearing—don't pull a wild card on him and wrap up a boldly printed button-front or a loud tie (instead, we love the Givenchy style above, $195; mrporter.com). To gift pieces he'll actually wear, it's best to stick to colors he can easily blend into his wardrobe, like navy, cream, and black. Below you'll find classics and statement styles that will really up the ante.

Courtesy

1. Ben Minkoff bag, $325; rebeccaminkoff.com. 2. Gap T-shirt, $30; gap.com. 3. COS sneakers, $115; cosstores.com4. J.Crew sweater, $70; jcrew.com5. Herschel Supply Co. travel bag, $25; eastdane.com6. Shinola watch, $750; nordstrom.com. 7. Lotuff Leather wallet, $195; eastdane.com. 8. Lanvin cufflinks, $315; mrporter.com. 9. Westward Leaning sunglasses, $225; westwardleaning.com. 10. Nike sneakers, $115; mrporter.com. 11. Jack Spade money clip, $30; jackspade.com. 12. Our Legacy shirt, $150; eastdane.com

