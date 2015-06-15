Father's Day Gift Ideas That Will Spice Up Dad's Lifestyle

Let’s be real: Father’s Day gift-giving can be a huge challenge. But thanks to us, this year you won't have a problem casting that extra spark into Dad's life, with presents that range from music-lover essentials to delicious treats. (And don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on beauty and style gifts, too!)

For the Science Guy

1. Best Made Company The Stellarscope, $38; bestmadeco.com

A pocket-sized telescope that reveals a highly detailed map of the stars, and sets the stage for a cool family activity.

For the Chef

2. Kaufmann Mercantile Canvas & Leather Apron, $119; kaufmann-mercantile.com

Outfit your favorite man-at-the-grill with a gorgeous, heavy-duty canvas work apron with leather straps that cross in the back.

For the Music Man

3. Cocoagraph Chocolate Record, $24; cocoagraph.com

For the dad who loves his vinyl. You can customize the label and the name of the song.

4. Sonos 2 Room Starter Set, $349; sonos.com

Let him fill the house with his favorite music using this Sonos 2 Room starter set. Download the software onto your phone and let him DJ the tunes (which can be different for each room).

For the Hardworking Dad

5. Marley Coffee Subscription, $10/month; marleycoffee.com

Yummy, organic coffee founded by Bob Marley’s son Rohan. The coffee will be delivered directly to dad’s door each month.

