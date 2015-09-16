Fashion's Rising Rapper G-Eazy Delivers a Dope #NYFW Playlist

Rising West Coast rapper G-Eazy has returned to #NYFW. The dapper 6'4" artist known for his signature all-black look describes his style as clean, classic, and minimal. He already got The New York Times's attention by attending Alexander Wang's 10th anniversary after party with fellow rappers ASAP Ferg and ASAP Rocky. He then proceeded to the collection he was most excited about, Public School. Aside from shows, he's also in the city gearing up for his second album scheduled to drop this fall. Currently untitled, it's inspired by, "the mischievous magic of the night and how anything can happen."

Though we see him as the perfect blend of style and music, G-Eazy considers them separate worlds. Yet in honor of #NYFW, he delivered InStyle a unique playlist that showcases the two together. Check it out below and listen to his latest single "You Got Me".

