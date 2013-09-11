Fashion's Most Stylish Niece: Aila Wang is the First to Wear Alexander Wang's 'Parental Advisory' Tee

Image zoom Imaxtree; Johns PKI/Splash News

Cue the adorable! Alexander Wang's niece, four-year-old Aila Wang, impressed Fashion Week attendees with her T-shirt and leather mini skirt combo at the designer's show over the weekend. Both the top and skirt were custom Wang creations, as he showed a similar shirt on the runway in adult size. To complete the look, his niece wore Nike shower slides with white socks (Hello, '90s) and carried a Balenciaga bag. How cool is she? Her outfit mirrored that of what Wang presented in his Spring 2014 show—looks that were strong, sporty and sexy—which is what we really love about the designer. The stylish toddler has donned custom Wang creations in the past (see her look from last year, here), and we're jealous. Aila is already a street style star at New York Fashion Week, and she's not even in kindergarten!

