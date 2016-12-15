How This One Fashion Collaboration Is Helping Kids in Kenya

Where fashion meets humanitarian efforts is Fashionkind, an initiative presenting ethically-produced and sustainable options in fashion while tapping into the fashion industry's power to support human rights and environmental efforts.

For their latest project, Fashionkind has partnered with Selima Optique and designer Michael Nelson to create limited-edition eyewear in support of educational efforts for children in Kenya. Each frame is hand-beaded by master artisan Lucy Kintalel in her home of Karen, Kenya. Honoring artisan craft and Kenyan tradition, each frame is accompanied by a handmade tote bag rendered in kitenge—a fabric traditional to Kenya and much of East Africa.

In support of the belief that education is the key to empowering and affecting world change, Fashionkind is pledging 10 percent of profits from each pair of sunglasses sold to be put toward an education fund for 22 Karen children—including Kintalel's daughter Lydia—so that they may receive the attention and guidance they need to succeed.

See the positive power of fashion in the video above and shop the sunglasses ($325; fashionkind.com) for a good cause.