5 Printed Platforms to Give You a Leg Up on the '70s Trend

In case you haven't heard: The '70s are back, and with it, all the once-popular trends from that decade, from bucket bags to denim flares. Among them, platform sandals have also returned, which not only give you a boost of leg-lengthening height, but are more comfortable than sky-high stilettos—double win! But rather than go with your basic style, we rounded up five playful platform sandals that not only deliver a dose of playfulness with new prints, but also add a retro twist to any outfit.

This cute ditzy print would be perfect with a pair of cropped jeans.

Stella McCartney, $810; net-a-porter.com

Animal print done right.

Topshop, $135; topshop.com

Get in summer holiday mode with this tropical pair.

Schutz, $198; shoptiques.com

Flower power for summer!

Lulus floral sandals, $30; lulus.com

Let your shoes do all the talking with these Donald Robertson x Brian Atwood heels.

Brian Atwood, $1,095; ssense.com

