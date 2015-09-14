Check Out the Prettiest Manicures and Nail Art from Fashion Week

Designers are nailing it in every sense this season at New York Fashion Week, and if the creative manicures spotted on runways like Erin Fetherston's have anything to say about it, nail art isn't dead after all. To mirror Fetherston's elegant collection, lead manicurist Miss Pop began by painting on a pink-toned nude lacquer, then used an art brush dipped in a white hue to sweep a floral pattern onto each digit. As a finishing touch, she added a 3D touch with the Kiss Luxe Effects pearls ($5 for the set; cvs.com) at the center of each bloom.

We compiled a list of even more of our favorite Fashion Week nail moments so far! Click through our gallery to see our favorite manicures, along with tips for how to recreate the designs at home.

PHOTOS: See the Prettiest Manicures from Spring 2016 Fashion Week