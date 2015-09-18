We're barely into the fall season, but the spring 2016 runways at New York Fashion Week already have us wildly pinning the prettiest (and most outrageous) beauty looks to our makeup inspiration boards on Pinterest. On the runways of Hugo Boss (left), 3.1 Phillip Lim (center), and Nanette Lepore (right), makeup artists served up a non-intimidating way to wear bold blue shadow that doesn't border on a bad '80s throwback look. For those of us who are a little color-shy, the look at Phillip Lim in particular is one that is equal parts wearable in the real world and easy to achieve. Armed with a jar of NARS Eye Paint in Solomon Islands ($25; narscosmetics.com) and a liner brush, lead makeup artist Francelle Daly applied a thin line on the bottom inner corners, then continued the color on the outer edge of the upper lash line.

We put together a list of even more of our favorite hair and makeup looks we've spotted at NYFW, from the avant-garde, to the completely wearable. Click through our gallery to see some of the hottest beauty moments straight from the runways.

PHOTOS: See the Best Beauty Looks from Spring 2016 Fashion Week