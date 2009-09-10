Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Herve Leger, BCBG & Max Azria

Max Azria has his hands full this coming fashion week designing not one, but three collections for Spring 2010. For Herve Leger (left) he tells us he is inspired by "Artisan hand treatments." For BCBG (middle) he describes the collection as "street meets art" and for his namesake collection (right) he said he is inspired by "movement" and an "effortless silhouette." Visit our Designer Central on September 16th for the full collections.

Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (September 11th) for more exclusive sketches.

