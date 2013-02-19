Fashion Week Sketch to Reality: The Making of Aldo's Shoes for the Preen Fashion Show

ImaxTree; Courtesy Photo (2)
Sharon Clott Kanter
Feb 19, 2013 @ 4:30 pm

At London Fashion Week this weekend, Aldo debuted the next set of designer collaborations that will be part of Aldo Rise, a program that supports rising designers by producing and stocking their footwear in Aldo stores. One of the new collabs features Preen, a British label that dresses countless cool girls (Claire Danes, Michelle Obama, and Scarlett Johansson among them). The label's designers Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi conceptualized buckle-covered booties in red and black for their Aldo creation, and the duo clued us in to their design process through the sketch shown here. "This season the shoes are tough and sexy with a collage of textures and finish," Thornton told InStyle.com of the shoes. Find these in stores and aldoshoes.com come fall.

Plus, read more fun Fashion Week facts.

MORE:InStyle Instagrams Fashion WeekThe Fashion Director's Favorite Looks Celebrities in the Front Row

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!