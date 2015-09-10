Caffeinating with the Stars—The Café to Pop into During Fashion Week

Since opening in January 2014, Sant Ambroeus Soho has quickly become one of New York’s most fashionable downtown restaurants. Style icons from Leandra Medine to Valentino can be seen on almost a daily basis—but stop by during Fashion Week and you're likely to throw back an espresso with celebrities, models, and designers from around the world. People like Taylor Swift, Olivia Palermo, Jake Gyllenhaal, Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, and Naomi Campbell have all been spotted dining on Milanese cuisine and dishing with friends in this quiet nook of Soho.

Evidence of the boldface clientele is on the take-out bags. Charismatic Manager Alireza Niroomand asked artist Donald Robertson to create a series of colorful, freehand illustrations to print on the to-go bags that showcase Sant Ambroeus Soho's chic regulars. Within 24 hours of Niroomand's request, Robertson had completed the first 15 "Friend of Sant Ambroeus" whimsical masterpieces. The one-of-a-kind bag illustrations now line the walls of the restaurant.

But don't take our word for it. Pop in between shows and check out who's lurking behind those sunglasses. You never know what A-lister will be ordering a cappuccino right beside you.

