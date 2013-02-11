Fashion Week Parties: Julianne Moore, Jaime King, and More!

After the runways close for the night, the parties heat up during New York Fashion Week! Shailene Woodley made her way to the Hotel on Rivington to join Christian Siriano's after-party, Jaime King showed her support for Prabal Gurung at the private dinner at The James Hotel, and Bulgari spokeswoman Julianne Moore feted the Chinese Year of the Snake at the brand's glittery private new year's bast, complete with gold-encrusted fortune cookies. See more fashion celebrations in the gallery!

