Fashion Week Parties: Julianne Moore, Jaime King, and More!

Sipa USA; WireImage; Getty Images
Meghan Blalock
Feb 11, 2013 @ 1:30 pm

After the runways close for the night, the parties heat up during New York Fashion Week! Shailene Woodley made her way to the Hotel on Rivington to join Christian Siriano's after-party, Jaime King showed her support for Prabal Gurung at the private dinner at The James Hotel, and Bulgari spokeswoman Julianne Moore feted the Chinese Year of the Snake at the brand's glittery private new year's bast, complete with gold-encrusted fortune cookies. See more fashion celebrations in the gallery! 

MORE:• Go Backstage with InStyle’s Instagrams• Rebecca Minkoff’s Collection AvailableInStyle Fashion Director Picks 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!