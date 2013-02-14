Fashion Week News: J. Mendel, Miley Cyrus, and More!

It's New York Fashion Week, Valentine's Day edition! And even though today is the very last day of the season, that hasn't stopped the major Fashion Week moments—like Miley Cyrus stepping out to both Rachel Zoe and Marchesa, Zoe and her son, Skyler, spending a sweet moment together before her show, J. Mendel walking his latest red carpet-ready collection (this lush velvet gown was his favorite!), and Honor celebrating the holiday by sending out models with hearts on their sleeves. Click through to get more of the latest from Fashion Week!

