Fashion Week News: Athleta Will Show at NYFW for the First Time Ever

For the first time ever, Athleta, the fitness branch of Gap Inc., will show a collection at New York Fashion Week. While this may be a Fashion Week first, the news shouldn't come as shock since activewear, or shall we say athleisure wear, has really taken off.

We can thank a few factors for the sudden acceptance of activewear: Karl Lagerfeld sent chic trainers down his Chanel couture runway for spring 2014, Lululemon has become a household name, and Net-a-Porter launched a sister site titled Net-a-Sporter, which carries strictly activewear brands. The fusion of fashion and fitness has never been more relevant, so Athleta's announcement is natural yet refreshing, and will surely make waves during one of the craziest weeks for the fashion industry.

Instead of a traditional runway show, parkour runners, yogis, and dancers of all types will perform at an adrenaline-fueled pace in a two-story installation by the name of Crush of Adrenaline. The action-packed experience is orchestrated by the world-renowned choreographer Luam Keflezgy, who has previously worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna, Britney Spears, and Kelly Rowland.

Fashion-wise, we caught up with Athleta's director of design, Nancy Taylor, Sr., and she dished on what styles we can expected to see at the event. "We designed a series of exclusive anoraks specifically for our fashion week show. Inspired by Athleta's spring ’15 line, the anoraks feature beautiful pastel colors, varying lengths and sheer, translucent fabrics that encompass the key attributes of our line and Athleta’s elevated point of view," she exclusively tells InStyle.com.

For more, check out the teaser video below!

Plus, in addition to showing to the media on the morning of Sept. 3, later that evening there will be another 6 p.m. ET performance for consumers at 508 West 37th Street in New York City. Add it to your cal!