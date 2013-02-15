Fashion Week News: 70+ Fun Facts, Straight from the Front Row

New York Fashion Week ended last night with a Harvest Moon sunset at Marc Jacobs' finale (leave it to MJ to end with a bang!). And while we'll have to wait until fall to see (most of) these new designs in stores, we have your first look at all the fashion, all the beauty, and the celebrities who came to see it all this week in this Cheat Sheet to Fashion Week. Click through to see Olivia Wilde and Jessica Chastain at Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren's Anna Karenina gowns, Jacobs' gamine makeup, and the hottest news to come straight from the runways!

