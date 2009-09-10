Fashion Week: Launch Parties

Last night Blake Lively helped Anna Sui launch her Gossip Girl-inspired Target collection, while Molly Sims celebrated her new line of jewels for HSN. But it was Charlize Theron that had the most envious night, rubbing elbows with some of New York's finest designers—Vera Wang, Oscar de la Renta and Zac Posen!

THE STARS• Charlize Theron celebrates with Vera Wang at Saks Fifth Avenue• Blake Lively joins Anna Sui at the launch of her new Target collection• Molly Sims launches her jewelry line with a star-studded dinner• Zac Posen and Rachel Zoe mingle at Saks Fifth Avenue• Gwen Stefani shows off her latest collection for L.A.M.B.