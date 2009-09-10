Fashion Week: Launch Parties

Peter Kramera/AP Photo; Kevin Mazur/WireImage ; Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan
InStyle Staff
Sep 10, 2009 @ 11:00 am

Last night Blake Lively helped Anna Sui launch her Gossip Girl-inspired Target collection, while Molly Sims celebrated her new line of jewels for HSN. But it was Charlize Theron that had the most envious night, rubbing elbows with some of New York's finest designers—Vera Wang, Oscar de la Renta and Zac Posen!

THE STARSCharlize Theron celebrates with Vera Wang at Saks Fifth AvenueBlake Lively joins Anna Sui at the launch of her new Target collectionMolly Sims launches her jewelry line with a star-studded dinnerZac Posen and Rachel Zoe mingle at Saks Fifth AvenueGwen Stefani shows off her latest collection for L.A.M.B.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!