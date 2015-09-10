For Fabulous Fashion Week Feet, Get Thee to the Park Hyatt New York

Park Hyatt New York is partnering with its sister property in Dubai's Spa Nalai to bring worn out fashionistas some serious feet relief during New York Fashion Week.

Two new seasonal treatments are available this month only and promise to transport you far from the madding crowds of the Skylight Studios and off to an Arabian Nights fantasy. Designed for relaxation and healing, the Amara Signature Botanical Massage ($350) is 90 minutes of transcendental bliss, as your sore muscles are worked into submission with rose, sage, and "Sacred Earth" oil that calms the mind and body. The massage culminates in a soothing foot exfoliation and masque to bring life back to those tired tootsies. Walk in a stressed-out zombie; 90 minutes later, sway out in a hazy, heavenly fog.

Does your rosy complexion need a pick-me-up? The Gold Vitality Facial ($375) is a revitalizing blend of rose and cucumber essences, combined with Carita's Trio of Gold Complex (we're talking real 24k gold, ladies) are dissolved in an activating solution and applied directly to the skin to gently exfoliate and purify. The 90-minute treatment cleanses, massages, and re-hydrates the face—making you look 10 years younger and not like you partied all last night without sleeping a wink. That foot exfoliation? You get that and the same on the hands.

The best part of both therapies, of course, is the complimentary foot bath and massage that precedes each treatment. Dip your street-worn, Manoli-blistered feet into a cleansing soak of jasmine pearls, ginger root, and Dead Sea salt and all of your late nights and failed Uber rides will be erased from sight and memory.

