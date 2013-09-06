Fashion Week Day 1: Your 60-Second Morning Recap

Every editor who has any contact with New York Fashion Week will tell you it can be...overwhelming. (We've also heard it lovingly labeled “frenetic,” “crazy,” “hectic”—even a “tornado.”) Fact: More than 80 designers show collections at Lincoln Center alone. Who needs any additional chaos? The seven-day plan: We'll cull and curate each day's best moments, all in a digestible, quick-scan format. Come back every morning for your 60-second rundown of the previous day. So, what happened on day 1 to kick off the twice-yearly event? Just this:

BCBG Invites Us Backstage and Heidi Klum Loves a Peekaboo Cutout in the Right Places: The fashion house let us drop in while they finalized hair and makeup looks two days prior the big day, while we grab Klum's first impressions of the show from the front row. Full story (See our three-slide gallery)

Models Went Skipping Two-By-Two at the Honor Show: While this model (above, center) looks pretty tame, there was lots going on at the show, from frolicking hand-in-hand to tiny, adorable sprays of flower appliques tucked into ponytails. Full story

Got a Minute? We Streamline Fashion Week With The 9 Quickest Beauty Products, Ever: We acknowledge the fact that sometimes the best you can hope for is a spare 60 seconds between shows for a touch-up. These products get the job done. Full story

How Do InStyle Editors Survive FW? See Their Must-Haves: We'll admit it; some of us are in survival mode. Check out what these editors pack to look fabulous. All. Day. Long. Full story

Instagram Diary: Cher Coulter Preps Nicole Richie for the Style Awards: What happens when you let a super-stylist take over your Instagram feed? You get a behind-the-scenes photo diary of Nicole Richie's prepping process for the Style Awards, the event that kicked off Fashion Week. Full story

We'll see you back here tomorrow at 7 A.M. sharp for Day 2's rundown, which will include a little Kate Spade, some Jason Wu, and a peek at the 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target party!

