Fashion Star Kicks Off Its Casting Tour: How to Apply
Advertisement
Credit: NBC Universal
Fashion Star is back for round two! NBC is looking for a brand new crop of designers to star on its smash series, which is why the Fashion Star crew is hitting the road in search of the next Kara Laricks. The casting tour kicks off this Saturday, June 30th in Los Angeles before making its way to New York City, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Chicago, and Miami. Think you have what it takes to impress celebrity mentors Jessica Simpson, Nicole Richie, Elle MacPherson, and John Varvatos? Check out fashionstarcasting.com for more information and click here to apply online. Good luck!
Plus, see last season's winning looks!