The Fashion Show Winner Is... Jeffrey!

The Fashion Show: Ultimate Collection’s season finale aired last night on Bravo with the announcement of a winner—Jeffrey Williams! “To me this designer really deserved to win,” Isaac Mizrahi (right), one of the show’s judges along with supermodel Iman (left, in Chris Benz), told us at a live Martha Stewart Living Radio broadcast at SiriusXM last night. “We saw growth and spirit in this person, and the collection was the best collection. It was a real surprise to us as judges. We didn’t necessarily think that it would turn out the way it did.” Williams (center), a Seattle-born designer who now resides in New York, couldn’t be happier. “I feel like I came off on the show very authentic and true to myself,” the season two winner told us. “I was very much in a work mode—my goal was to win the competition.” And he did! As for what he plans to do next? “I’m waiting for the show to die down, but I have a million things in the works right now,” he said. “I want to wait and see all of the offers and just keep up that momentum, drive and passion.”