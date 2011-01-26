The Fashion Show: Ultimate Collection’s season finale aired last night on Bravo with the announcement of a winner—Jeffrey Williams! “To me this designer really deserved to win,” Isaac Mizrahi (right), one of the show’s judges along with supermodel Iman (left, in Chris Benz), told us at a live Martha Stewart Living Radio broadcast at SiriusXM last night. “We saw growth and spirit in this person, and the collection was the best collection. It was a real surprise to us as judges. We didn’t necessarily think that it would turn out the way it did.” Williams (center), a Seattle-born designer who now resides in New York, couldn’t be happier. “I feel like I came off on the show very authentic and true to myself,” the season two winner told us. “I was very much in a work mode—my goal was to win the competition.” And he did! As for what he plans to do next? “I’m waiting for the show to die down, but I have a million things in the works right now,” he said. “I want to wait and see all of the offers and just keep up that momentum, drive and passion.”
The Fashion Show Winner Is... Jeffrey!
Mike Coppola/Getty