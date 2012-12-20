Now this is how fashion gives back! The Fashion for Sandy Relief Initiative raised $1.7 million for those who suffered from the Super Storm. The online auction bid off items such as a meet-and-greet with Victoria Beckham, a Tory Burch shopping spree and lunch with the designer, and plenty of other prizes donated by those in the fashion industry. The most popular item? A week-long internship with DKNY PR Girl, which racked up a total of 34 bids.

