Fashion Rules at the amfAR Gala

The Cannes Film Festival came to a stylish end at amfAR's annual Cinema Against AIDS gala at the Hotel du Cap. Diane Kruger and Rachel Bilson sipped champagne in Chanel, showing off the talents of master couturier Karl Lagerfeld, who was also in attendance. Jennifer Lopez wowed in baby pink Roberto Cavalli couture, while Emily Blunt traded in her traditional under-stated hues for a red form-fitting Georges Chakras gown. Michelle Williams opted for a glittering mod minidress, inspired perhaps by her adorable new cropped top!

Don't miss all the star style from last night's chicest party, inluding Cate Blanchett and Camilla Belle.