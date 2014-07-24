Fashion Rocks Returns—This Time with InStyle! Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, Miranda Lambert to Perform

Image zoom Larry Busacca/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty

We're excited to announce that Fashion Rocks is back this year—and the musical lineup is as star-studded as ever! What’s more, InStyle is the exclusive partner and will be producing a special magazine for subscribers titled Fashion Rocks as the event nears. (Not a subscriber? Become one now!)

The live concert extravaganza takes place in September and Miranda Lambert, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, Usher, and Duran Duran are among the artists who will perform at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Ryan Seacrest will host the two-hour live TV special, which airs Tuesday, Sept. 9, on CBS. InStyle’s own editor, Ariel Foxman, will serve as the broadcast's editor at large and consult on the designers and outfits the musical stars will wear.

"Fashion Rocks is the only show that celebrates the inextricable link between fashion and music, a relationship that is more relevant today than ever before," one of the show's executive producers Richard Beckman says in a statement. “For the first time we’ll air the event live during Fashion Week from Barclays Center. It will be a spectacular affair, featuring some of the world’s most talented musicians as well as today’s hottest fashions."

Additional performers who will rock the stage include Kiss, Nico & Vinz, The Band Perry, and Afrojack. And as far as fashions go, there's no doubt that the stars will hold nothing back! Get updates on the lineup, exclusive interviews, playlists, and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Fashion Rocks magazine by InStyle in the coming weeks at fashionrockslive.com.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. ET, Friday, Aug. 1 (the Amex presale starts July 28), and will be available online from Ticketmaster via barclayscenter.com or ticketmaster.com.

