From Fashion to Real Estate, Fendi Is Launching Its First Luxury Condos

If you are 1) a Fendi-ophile, 2) a Miami resident, 3) looking to buy property, and 4) ridiculously—like, really ridiculously—well off, then have we got news for you: Fendi has partnered up with luxury developer Château Group to launch the first-ever Fendi-branded digs. The Fendi Château Residences (at 9365 Collins Avenue) is a 12-story building that houses 58 waterfront condos, ranging from 3,300 square feet to more than 7,000.

Sound expensive? Well, yeah. With their Atlantic Ocean–facing views, 10-foot ceilings, individual glass-railed terraces, Fendi Casa kitchens, Italian marble flooring, and bespoke detailing (think: streaked woods, smoky glass and bronzed reflections), condos are going for $5 million to $22 million.

Courtesy

"Fendi Château Residences further consolidate our ties in the luxury private property sector, in particular with a qualitative partner like Château Group," says Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Fendi. "It fully expresses the codes, history and savoir-faire that characterize Fendi; a perfect example of cutting-edge design, experimentation and timeless expertise."

Other amenities include beachfront pools, reflective ponds, a private cinema, and the list goes on. In other words, it's everything we'd imagine a Fendi lifestyle would be like, all wrapped up in an architecturally innovative building (it's designed to echo the ocean's waves). The project is slated to be completed in June 2016, and judging by the renderings (above and below), we can already tell it's going to exceed all expectations—leave it to Fendi to take luxury fashion to the next, next level.

Courtesy

