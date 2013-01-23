Fashion Q&A: Can My Cashmere Sweater With Holes Be Saved?

QUESTION: My cashmere sweater has a few holes. Can I salvage it?

ANSWER: Try a professional reweaver! They can duplicate the exact pattern of the weave with a similar or identical thread. Repairing one hole typically starts at $50, with prices going up, depending on the damage. Completion takes anywhere from two weeks to a month, says Roberta Zotta of Zotta Re-Weavers in N.Y.C. To find a shop in your area, search "reweaver" online to find a service that ships nationwide, such as withoutatrace.com or fabricmending.com.

For more answers to your most pressing fashion questions, flip to page 130 of InStyle’s February issue. On the go? Download the issue on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet!

Download the new issue on your tablet: iPad

Nook/Droid

Plus, check out more style Q&A!

MORE:• Bundled Celebs 2013• Winter Trends We Adore• 5 Trendy Turtlenecks You'll Love