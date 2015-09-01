Fashion Police Debuts New Cast, Kicks Off New Season with a VMAs Special

With a new season of E’s Fashion Police also comes a new cast. Based on last night’s episode, which was the first to air since the program went on hiatus back in March, we can only hope that this new host-to-host dynamic will help the show make a major comeback.

The fallout surrounding FP began last spring following the Oscars when host Giuliana Rancic made controversial comments about actress Zendaya’s dreadlocked hair. Despite the widespread criticism Rancic received from both the public and her fellow Fashion Police co-hosts, the E! Network veteran has decided to continue on hosting this season, after having issued a formal, televised apology.

In addition to Rancic and former Fashion Police panelist Brad Goreski making a return this season, there will also be one other all-new fashion critic: Melissa Rivers. Rivers is the daughter of the late Joan Rivers, who passed away last year after co-hosting the program from 2010 to 2014.

Along with adding to the hosting lineup, the show's producers have also revamped the program to include a new celebrity guest during each episode. This week, the show featured Nene Leakes, a Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and comedian Margaret Cho.

As for us watching from home, we can’t wait to see how this season of Fashion Police will stack up next to previous ones. Bring on the fashion dos and don'ts!

