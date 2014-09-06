Fashion A-List: Tell Us Which Stars Wore It Best This Week

You voted, and we listened! This week, some of Hollywood's most happening ladies stepped out wearing head-turning ensembles that gave you, our readers, something to talk about. These five looks were chosen by you as this week's must-see picks. The stars who made it to the top: Jessica Alba (in a graphic tee and wide-leg jeans), Victoria Beckham (in a classic LBD), Rita Ora (in Zuhair Murad), Taylor Swift (in a black minidress) and Naomie Harris (in Altuzarra x Target).

AKM-GSI

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Beretta/Sims/Rex/Rex USA

Jackie Brown/Splash News

