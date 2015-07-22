5 Fashion Insiders Share Their Most Personal Jewelry

There is a reason we have crushes on fashion insiders like designers Tanya Taylor and Jenni Kayne as well as Barneys Senior Fashion Director Tomoko Ogura—they have great style. Pretty much everything they wear, we covet. This is especially the true when it comes to jewelry. Here, our favorite style stars share their most personal pieces.

Jenni Kayne, Designer (photo at top)

"This is one of my favorite pieces of vintage jewelry. Every year, I stop at this little antique store on my way to Lake Tahoe. I found this a few years ago and it quickly became a staple. The turquoise works with any outfit—casual or dressed up."

Tomoko Ogura, Barneys Senior Fashion Director

Courtesy

"I received this Jennifer Meyer ring from a dear friend when I first started working at Barneys a decade ago, and wear it every day. My friend asked me to close my eyes and when I opened them, there it was, my first piece of jewelry from Barneys. This Spinelli Kilcollin ring is a newer addition for me that I love because of the unique design, but also because the sweet couple Yves and Dwyer who started the line. I stopped wearing a watch a while ago, instead I like the chunkier feel and weight of this Loren Stewart chain bracelet on my wrist."

RELATED: 1970s Jewels That Have Been Best-Sellers Since the Disco Days

Tanya Taylor, Designer

Courtesy

"I love bees. My grandma collects bee brooches and when I moved to New York, I fell in love with Delfina Delettrez's single bee drop earring. It reminds me of her and it is consistently seen on my right ear."

Ilaria Urbinati, Stylist

Courtesy

"My most prized piece of jewelry is my Lina Noel gold elephant necklace, which she designed so we could help raise money for the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya, an organization that does astounding work and means the world to me. For every necklace sold, you foster one baby elephant at their orphanage for an entire year. These are elephants that have lost their mother due to ivory poaching or been separated from their herd and would be unable to survive on their own. I love that it's on a long chain, and it makes an awesome gift. My client Laura Dern purchased several around the holidays for her fellow friends and nominees, including Reese Witherspoon—who has been spotted wearing hers a ton! I never take mine off!"

Erica Cerulo, Of A Kind Founder

Courtesy

"This is my husband's great-grandmother's ring, which my mother-in-law gave me the night before he and I got married. (Adorable, right?) I've worn it every day since. It's from the WWI era, but you'd never guess that it's about a century old. It's just so modern and cool—really minimal but equally special."

RELATED: The Beginner's Guide to Wear-Every Day, Have-Forever Jewelry