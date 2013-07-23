The Fashion Industry Tweets About the #RoyalBaby

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty
Jennifer Davis
Jul 23, 2013 @ 11:30 am

Collective cheers could be heard around the world (and the Internet) yesterday when Buckingham Palace announced The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed a baby boy. The term "#RoyalBaby" quickly became a trending topic on Twitter, and the fashion industry joined the conversation to offer well wishes to the first-time parents. Scroll down to see reactions from Rebecca Minkoff, Cara Delevingne, and more. And stay tuned: the name has yet to be revealed.

Plus, see Kate’s best outfits ever!

MORE:• Kate Middleton and Prince William Welcome a Boy!• Pippa Middleton: World’s Most Stylish Aunt?See Prince William's Transformation

