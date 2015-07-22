A Brief History of the Denim Skirt

You must have a button-front denim skirt in your closet by now or possibly plans to buy one. Ever since the ‘70s-inspired style appeared on Spring 2015 runways, it seems no wardrobe is complete without some iteration of the trend. Consider it a stylish comeback for the denim skirt, which has gone through quite the transformation over the decades.

The wardrobe staple materialized in the 1970s, when people first started cutting up old jeans to convert them into long patchwork skirts. Shorter hems soon followed and continued being worn throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s. It was not until the early 2000s, however, that the denim skirt really proliferated in mainstream fashion. The start of the millennium introduced more conservative denim pencil skirts (pictured above on Gwyneth Paltrow) before hitting the opposite end of the spectrum with low-rise micro miniskirts. The mini was then constantly reimagined: pleated, dirt washed, adorned with a chain, frayed, and subjected to other forms of distress. After several years of the jean skirt reign, it fell out of favor at the tail end of the decade.

Now, the piece has returned more polished than ever with a higher rise and minimalist design. While still a casual item, it omits the busy details of its earlier versions (like jeans-inspired belt loops, a front fly, and back pockets) for a more streamlined look.

Take a look back at how the denim skirt has evolved.

