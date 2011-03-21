Fashion Gives Back to Japan: More Designers Donate to Relief Funds

Over the weekend, more designers rolled out relief efforts to help the victims of Japan’s recent earthquake and tsunami. Kate Spade created a special-edition tote for $18, the proceeds of which will benefit the Japanese Red Cross. The bag is available for pre-order on KateSpade.com, and it will be sold in the designer's boutiques starting Friday. Rebecca Minkoff is also using purses to give back—$100 from the sale of every red bag will be donated to the Red Cross. Natori and Josie by Josie Natori will give 10% of all sales through April to the Red Cross, and Creed has also pledged to donate a portion of their online proceeds to the organization. Brooks Brothers formed a Customer Giving Campaign where 100% of donations will go to recovery and relief efforts, and the company's Golden Fleece Foundation will match dollar for dollar up to $50,000.

