Fashion Gives Back to Japan: More Designer Contributions

It looks like we have some new ways to shop for a cause! More designers are coming forward with fund-raising efforts to benefit the victims of Japan’s recent earthquake and tsunami, including Polo Ralph Lauren, Anna Sui and Opening Ceremony , who are all donating 100 percent of the proceeds from their new, limited-edition shirts ($98 at RalphLauren.com, $20 at AnnaSui.com, and $30 at OpeningCeremony.com) to relief efforts. Rag & Bone has also pledged to give 10 percent of all sales from its Web site to the Red Cross's Japan Earthquake and Pacific Tsunami Fund, and the donations will continue through April 11th. 

