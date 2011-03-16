Fashion Gives Back to Japan: Find Out More!

Yesterday we rounded up some designers who launched fundraisers to benefit the victims of Japan’s earthquake and tsunami, and today there's more to add to the list! Coach, Alexis Bittar, Tadashi Shoji and CafePress will all be donating part of their proceeds to Japan’s relief efforts this month. Coach pledged to contribute 400 million yen (or about $5 million) to The Japanese Red Cross, while jewelry designer Alexis Bittar will donate 100 percent of all sales made on his website next week to the Catholic Relief Services for Japan. In addition, on March 24th, 100 percent of all retail sales at Bittar's boutiques will be donated. Over the next 30 days, Tadashi Shoji is giving 10 percent of storewide sales to relief efforts, and CaféPress designed a special-edition T-shirt, the profits from which will be donated to the American Red Cross's Japan relief.

