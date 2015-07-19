What a Betty! See Cher's Most Memorable Outfits From Clueless

This Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of Clueless, and we're celebrating the only way we know how: with a style salute to the film. Other than the fact that Clueless essentially served as our guide to life—thanks to its fair share of Cher-isms like this gem: "Searching for a boy in high school is as useless as searching for meaning in a Pauly Shore movie"— it also defined the '90s in terms of fashion, beauty, and slang.

While Cher Horowitz (played by Alicia Silverstone) might have been clueless when it came to love, she was definitely the opposite when it came to the fashion department. We took a throwback look at her iconic fashion moments, from her "most capable" driving outfit to her famous white Calvin Klein slip dress. Reminisce with us and take a look at her best fashion moments from the film—as if you'd be doing anything else.

PHOTOS: Cher's Best Fashion Moments From Clueless