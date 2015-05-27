Like, Follow, Like: See Your Favorite Designers on Instagram 

The annual CFDA Awards pay tribute to the contributions that American designers, both established and upcoming, have made to the global fashion industry, and next Monday’s ceremony will be no different. Noteworthy talents will be highlighted for their craft—Altuzarra, Proenza Schouler, and The Row are among the brands nominated for the prestigious Womenswear Designer of the Year Award—while the council’s hats will go off to Pharrell, who will receive the Fashion Icon Award, one previously presented to Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

It’s the recipient of this year’s Media Award, Instagram, which caught our attention, though. Designers use the social media platform to give us a glimpse of their personal lives and upcoming collections. So, in honor of this award and the CFDA’s recently published book, Designers on Instagram, we’ve selected 8 designers we believe deserve each and every one of their likes. From selfies with models to glimpses into far-flung locales, here are our favorite shots.

Adam Selman (@adamselman)

Me n' Biggy @b_ramble A photo posted by Adam Selman (@adamselman) on Apr 16, 2015 at 9:11pm PDT

In the past year, Rihanna has undergone a drastic style transformation thanks in part to Adam Selman, who frequently dresses the star and created the unforgettable sheer number she wore to accept the CFDA 2014 Fashion Icon Award. Here, Selman shares a snap of himself with Biggy the cat in a hilarious collared sweater.

Francisco Costa (@costafrancisco) HAIM @calvinklein #cannes2015 @ifp @haimtheband @babyhaim @daniellehaim A photo posted by Francisco Costa (@costafrancisco) on May 19, 2015 at 4:43am PDT

As creative director of Calvin Klein, Francisco Costa frequently rubs shoulders with top models and celebrities. There’s only one phrase that can accurately describe the above shot of himself with the sisters of Haim: squad goals.

Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs)

A lovely dinner at home with Raf and Phoebe.... So good to enjoy time with friends!! A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on May 21, 2015 at 2:56pm PDT

Just three months after joining Instagram, America’s fashion darling has already surpassed 140,000 followers by sharing #tbt shots of his design sketches as a Parsons student along with images of him pumping iron at the gym. Above, Jacobs poses with Dior's creative director Raf Simons and Celine’s creative director Phoebe Philo. No big deal.

Nicolas Ghesquière (@nicolasghesquiereofficial) A photo posted by 🆖 (@nicolasghesquiereofficial) on May 17, 2015 at 2:46pm PDT

Louis Vuitton’s creative director has an affinity for architecture, which was apparent when he showcased the brand’s resort 2016 collection inside Bob Hope’s futuristic Palm Springs home earlier this month. But it's the images he posts of the world’s most unique buildings that prove his interest is nothing new.

Olivier Rousteing (@olivier_rousteing)

JOIN THE NATION #HMBALMAINATION #areyouready #secretrevealed @hm with my girls @kendalljenner @officialjdunn #itsgonnabeMAGIC A photo posted by olivier rousteing (@olivier_rousteing) on May 18, 2015 at 6:40am PDT

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Rousteing’s feed it's that he sure loves his job as creative director of Balmain. From joining A-listers for tight-lipped fittings to rocking the red carpet with Kendall Jenner and Jourdan Dunn, the designer maintains a work-hard, play-hard mentality.

Riccardo Tisci (@riccardotisci17)

❤️❤️#lovebrazil #love A photo posted by riccardotisci17 (@riccardotisci17) on Apr 11, 2015 at 6:50pm PDT

We know that Riccardo Tisci is an unabashed fan of the late-night, in-bed selfie thanks to Instagram. We also know that Givenchy's creative director not only trots the world in style, but also does so with an army of friends that include Naomi Campbell, Madonna, Ciara, and, of course, Kate Moss.

Scott Studenberg (@scottlovespalmtrees) and John Targon (@johnlovespinecones)

BAJA B O O M @johnlovespinecones 💥🇮🇹 #Firenze #bajaeast #fulllooks A photo posted by Scott Studenberg✨🌴🌴✨ (@scottlovespalmtrees) on May 22, 2015 at 6:44pm PDT

Though Baja East’s co-founders have their own respective accounts, Studenberg and Targon remind followers that the world through their lenses involves Mariah Carey performances, puppy appearances, and a lot of pizzazz.

Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

So excited to be celebrating David's birthday x #DB40 x vb 🎂🎉🎁❤️✈️ x vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on May 1, 2015 at 3:48pm PDT

While we can't say that we’re not following Victoria for a better look at David, the designer does offer a look into her glamorous life, which includes jetting from Marrakech to Singapore and back in no time.

