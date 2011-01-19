Green wasn’t just the hottest color at the recent Golden Globes, it’s also a growing movement. Yves Saint Laurent, Oscar de la Renta, Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Rachel Roy (design shown) and more announced today that they are taking part in Runway to Green, a charitable fashion show to be held in New York on March 29, reports WWD. While the fashions that will be seen at the show—which will be from the designers' fall 2011 collections—aren’t required to be eco-friendly, all of the clothes shown will go on sale immediately after the show on Net-a-Porter.com. The proceeds will benefit various environmental causes, including the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Alliance for Climate Protection. Click through the gallery to see more sketches from participating designers.
Fashion Designers Announce Charitable Green Fashion Show
Courtesy of WWD