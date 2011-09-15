Fashion Check In: Princess Charlene's Royal Style!

Charlene Wittstock has been Her Serene Highness The Princess of Monaco for two months now, and we're taking a moment to check in on her royal style. Just last week, she attended Monte Carlo's "Collection Princesse Grace de Monaco" presentation in a chic champagne-hued gown and diamond Montblanc jewelry. This is just one of Wittstock’s fashion moments as of late! Click through the gallery to see more of her royal looks.

MORE PRINCESS CHARLENE! • Charlene’s Wedding Dress Photos!• Royal Wedding Gown Details!• 50 Celebrity Wedding Gowns