Fashion Anniversaries! Kate Spade, Kenneth Cole, and More Celebrate Milestones

It's a big year for fashion designers! Kenneth Cole, Dennis Basso, Tadashi Shoji, Kate Spade New York, and Yoana Baraschi all celebrate milestone decades in the industry in 2013—from 10, 20, and up to 30 years! Kate Spade's Creative Director Deborah Lloyd (pictured with the brand's stylist, Brad Goreski) thought her brand's 20th year in business was a good time to be nostalgic. "When I came in the '80s, driving into Manhattan and seeing that amazing skyline, I felt all the energy and the possibility, and that what this [anniversary collection] is about," she told us. Inspiring! Click through to see how each designer celebrated his or her fashion birthday.