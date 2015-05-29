Farfetch's Mega Sale Is on! Shop Our Guide to the Best Designer Bargains

Farfetch is having a killer sale! The global retailer, which hosts designer goodies from your favorite luxury labels such as Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen, vintage treasures, and pieces from lesser-known brands, is offering up to 40% off hundreds of items. Here, we identify the must-own dresses, handbags, and shoes—including the Valentino sandal above, on sale for $872 (originally $1,245), farfetch.com. Read on to shop—and get movin'. These pieces may sell out before your very eyes!

Dresses

Courtesy

Shop it (from left): Carven, $357 (originally $549); farfetch.com. Diane von Furstenberg, $518 (originally $863); farfetch.com. Kenzo, $357 (originally $510); farfetch.com.

Handbags

Courtesy

Shop it (from left): Givenchy, $522 (originally $745); farfetch.com. Bally, $636 (originally $1,059); farfetch.com. Proenza Schouler, $849 (originally $1,542); farfetch.com.

Shoes

Courtesy

Shop it (from top): Saint Laurent, $498 (originally $995); farfetch.com. Sergio Rossi, $258 (originally $573); farfetch.com. Pierre Hardy, $658 (originally $1,096); farfetch.com.

Jewelry

Courtesy

Shop it (from top): Dsquared2, $288 (originally $575); farfetch.com. Lanvin, $390 (originally $600); farfetch.com. Marc by Marc Jacobs, $83 (originally $118); farfetch.com.

