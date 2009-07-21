Fantasy Item: A Chanel Motorcycle

Just when we thought labels couldn't get anymore outrageous, Karl Lagerfeld went and put a Chanel stamp on a Hogg and now we want one. Shooting the pre-spring collection on Rue Royale in Paris, model of the moment, Lara Stone, and Baptiste Giacobini used a dangerous prop—a customized Chanel motorcycle. Luckily, Lagerfeld had their safety in mind and kept the bike in park while shooting. Too bad Chanel won't be producing the chic set of wheels, as we can only dream of the high fashion helmets that would have to go with them.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter