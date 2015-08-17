J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Just Started Filming

The Harry Potter spinoff that fans have been waiting for is on its way: Filming for Fantastic Beasts and How to Find Them began today in London. [Time]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is getting a recipe upgrade. The coffee chain will swap in real pumpkin and nix the caramel coloring. [Fortune]

2. Tracy Morgan is feeling better than ever, and is gearing up to make a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live in October. [MTV]

3. President Obama needs to decide what to do after his eight-year run as POTUS. And thanks to Eva Longoria and other members from a select group of advisors, he'll make his next move his best move. [The New York Times]

4. Bugs Bunny proves he has some serious dance skills as he masters "The Whip" and "Nae Nae" in this video. [Entertainment Weekly]

5. Stevie Wonder surprised D.C. fans with a free concert this morning, and it looks like he's heading to Philadelphia for another free show this afternoon. [NBC]