J.K. Rowling Spills More Details About Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in New Featurette

Can't wait until Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them hits theaters? You're in luck. Today, a new featurette was released with J.K. Rowling and Eddie Redmayne, and it will definitely help fill the void until the film's release in November.

In the clip, Rowling reveals more about the Newt Scamander, the central character and hero in the upcoming film. "My heroes are always people who feel themselves to be set apart, stigmatized, or othered," she says."That’s at the heart of most of what I write, and it’s certainly at the heart of this movie."

Scamander is a bit of an outsider, traveling alone to New York City in 1926, his only companions a briefcase filled with exotic creatures. "Newt feels more at home with magical creatures than he does with human beings," Redmayne reveals. Thankfully, he does end up befriending two witches and a no-maj, aka a muggle, who help him navigate the American Ministry of Magic, MACUSA, after a few of his creature escapes. "So Newt gets embroiled in this adventure. It is something that has implications for the whole wizarding world." Uh oh...

RELATED: Watch the New Trailer for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Watch the full featurette above, and start your countdown until Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them hits theaters on November 18.