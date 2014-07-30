The Fanny Pack Is Back! Fergie Gives the Favorite '80s Accessory a High-Fashion Spin

Talk about rockstar style! Fergie was spotted over the weekend in Los Angeles hitting the pavement in a black-and-white snakeskin print tank, cutoff denim shorts, a black Saint Laurent scarf used as a belt, a felt topper, oversized Céline shades, and studded Chloé boots.

However, the star was wearing one item we didn't predict: a fanny pack. The singer donned the unexpected accessory in traditional fashion around her waist, but the piece was far superior to the neon nylon styles of decades past. Fergie tapped into the 1980s—and took the trend to new heights—by rocking a quilted black leather Chanel fanny pack complete with chain belt. What a bold and stylish way to go hands-free!

