Unwind After a Long Day With These Fancy Massage Oils

It’s time to upgrade your relaxation time by swapping out a Netflix binge for a lavish at home massage. To unwind after a long day, we rounded up our tried-and-true massage oils that work to stimulate the mind, body and mood—no expensive spa treatment required. Gently rub into the skin and presto: a sensual experience and relaxing way to assuage tensions and stress. Scroll down to find your favorites!

Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Massage Oil in Lavender Chamomile

This moisturizing formula is infused with lavender and chamomile to inspire sleep and hydrate skin.

($16; bathandbodyworks.com)

Rituals Xiu Xi Calming Body and Massage Oil

Calming white lotus and yi yi ren combine to heal dry skin and evoke desired relaxation.

($19; usrituals.com)

L’Occitane Aromachologie Relaxing Massage Oil

The comforting natural aura of this oil also happens to soften skin and relieve tension.

($34; usa.loccitane.com)

The Body Shop Divine Calm Relaxing Massage Oil

This unique blend is formulated with sesame oil and chamomile to soothe and moisturize skin while also easing stress.

($16; thebodyshopusa.com)

Clarins Relax Body Treatment Oil

Relieve sore muscles and tension after strenuous activity with this pure aromatic oil.

($58; nordstrom.com)

Elemis 'De-Stress' Massage Oil

This mix of pure essential oils combines to form a relaxing synergy.

($58; nordstrom.com)

