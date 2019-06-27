A Fan Went Into Labor and Gave Birth at a Pink Concert

When Pink fan Denise Jones attended the singer’s Liverpool concert on June 25, she probably didn’t expect to give birth at the stadium — but that’s exactly what went down.

As The Liverpool Echo reports, Jones, 32, went into labor during the singer-songwriter’s opening number, which was, ironically enough, “Let’s Get the Party Started.” She was soon helped by paramedics John Matthews and Dani Berg, who were on duty at at Anfield Stadium at the time.

Matthews and Berg told The Echo that, because there wasn't enough time to get Jones to the hospital, they made the decision to move her to the venue’s First Aid Room where they established that the fan was going to deliver her baby at the stadium. “We didn't have time to get concerned or worried, we just had to crack on and get on with it,” Matthews said, adding: “The mum was incredible, despite the unusual circumstances. She placed a lot of trust in the people who were delivering her baby, and she was really calm about it.”

Berg agreed, telling The Echo that the experience was strikingly different from what they were used to dealing with as concert medics. “The initial reaction was disbelief,” she explained. “Often we get calls to things that aren't what they seem at first, but this one was.”

Matthews, a consultant at Whiston Hospital's emergency department, added that Jones’s labor and delivery was entirely unmedicated, explaining: “There was no time for pain relief.”

As for Jones, she is healthy and happy after giving birth to a baby girl, named in honor of the singer. “The plan was to call her Dolly Louise but since she was born in the concert we've changed it to Dolly Pink,” the 32-year-old told The Echo. She just has one regret — that she missed Pink’s performance. “I'm still massively in shock, just a bit gutted I missed the concert,” she said.

It wasn’t long before Pink found out about Jones’s experience; the music artist shared a clip of the news story on Instagram, writing: “Dolly Pink wanted to get the party started.” We definitely don’t blame her!