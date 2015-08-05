The Saddle Bag Is the Must-Have Handbag for Fall

Every so often an It bag makes its mark. The Vuitton Speedy 30 (#throwback!), the Hermès Birken, the Proenza Schouler PS1, and the Mansur Gavriel bucket bag have been on nearly every celebrity's arm and, subsequently, on every woman's wish list. But for fall, it's a whole new ball game. Instead of one designer handbag dominating the season, it's all about a single silhouette: the saddle bag.

The curved shape at the bottom, flap detail at top, and cross body and/or shoulder strap are the design elements that make this shape a force to reckon with. What's also nice about this trend is that the styles range in size: You can carry a mini or a larger bag (like the size of a standard piece of paper). The greatest part of all? Nearly every designer and retailer—from Tom Ford to Forever 21—crafted their own version of the saddle bag. What's better than an It bag that's so easy to get your hands on?

Shop the look pictured at top: A.P.C. saddle bag, $530; shopbop.com. Rag & Bone dress, $550; shopbop.com. Michele watch, $1,795; nordstrom.com for similar style.

