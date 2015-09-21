Shiny Leather Must-Haves to Spruce Up Your Fall Wardrobe

Leather pieces may seem obvious for fall, but this season, the rich material gets a slick, high-shine finish. At Calvin Klein, Creative Director Franciso Costa showcased a black boxy coat with oversize buttons and contrasting trim in the glossy fabrication (above, left). Elsewhere, Cédric Charlier played with texture and color with a two-tone A-line miniskirt. And Emilia Wickstead took the monochromatic route; the designer gave new meaning to the word polish with an all-black ensemble (above, right).

Ready to try high-shine leather yourself? Ahead, our top picks:

1. Topshop coat, $180; topshop.com. 2. Mango saddle bag, $60; mango.com. 3. Theory black mini skirt, $595; net-a-porter.com. 4. Zara yellow skirt, $40; zara.com. 5. Chloe loafers, $845; barneys.com. 6. Topshop jacket, $125; topshop.com. 7. H&M ankle boot, $149; hm.com.

